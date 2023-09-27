Lowland (LON:LWI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Lowland’s previous dividend of $1.53. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Lowland Stock Down 0.4 %
LON LWI opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. Lowland has a 1-year low of GBX 99.05 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.65. The company has a market cap of £306.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.92 and a beta of 1.09.
Lowland Company Profile
