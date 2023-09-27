LVZ Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.50. 73,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

