LVZ Inc. Buys 1,712 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,183 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 55,002 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,145 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,407,165 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $216,287,000 after purchasing an additional 126,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.1 %

FCX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. 902,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,840,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.