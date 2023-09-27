LVZ Inc. Buys 3,189 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 121,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 1.0 %

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 52,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

