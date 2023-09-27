LVZ Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046,506 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 4.6% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned about 1.39% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $32,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,352,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,711,000 after buying an additional 3,400,289 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,892,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,670 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,614,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,165,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after buying an additional 904,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,892,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. 38,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

