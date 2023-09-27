LVZ Inc. Has $751,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

LVZ Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

RYF traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.