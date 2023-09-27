LVZ Inc. Has $751,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

LVZ Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
RYF traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
