LVZ Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LVZ Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,393,378 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

