LVZ Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 508,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 18.5% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $132,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.94. The company had a trading volume of 232,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.32 and its 200 day moving average is $254.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

