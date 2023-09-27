LVZ Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IPAC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,964. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.