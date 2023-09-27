LVZ Inc. Sells 24,526 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

LVZ Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,526 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 103,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

