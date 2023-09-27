LVZ Inc. Takes $326,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $58,588,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 115.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 817,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,069,000 after buying an additional 437,414 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:J traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,655. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,312,954.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

