LVZ Inc. Trims Stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

LVZ Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LVZ Inc. owned about 1.72% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $317,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDMO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,793. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $49.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71.

About Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

