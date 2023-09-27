LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 136.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after buying an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LYB traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.58. 74,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,754. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $73.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

