Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.91 million. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,049,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,325,000 after buying an additional 845,173 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $313,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

