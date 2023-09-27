Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 555,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.5% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

