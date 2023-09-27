Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $251,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Accenture were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accenture Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE ACN opened at $310.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.92. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Accenture
Insider Activity at Accenture
In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accenture
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.