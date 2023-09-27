Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $251,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Accenture were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN opened at $310.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.92. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.82.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

