Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.