Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 1,042 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,521 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $405,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $261.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $144.74 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.04.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

