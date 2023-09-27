Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 75 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $195.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.57 and its 200-day moving average is $212.72. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

