Mayport LLC Buys 22,603 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mayport LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mayport LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after buying an additional 3,587,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after buying an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53,636.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock remained flat at $57.54 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 522,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,612. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.