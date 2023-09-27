McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.