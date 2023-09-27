Members Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after purchasing an additional 777,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after purchasing an additional 713,832 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,359,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,987. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

