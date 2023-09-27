Members Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

WMB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 1,593,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,817,872. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

