Members Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.9% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

WM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

