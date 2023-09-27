Members Capital Advisors Inc. Has $526,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,529 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. 8,863,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,742,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.