Members Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $810.86. 404,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $866.55 and its 200 day moving average is $773.81. The stock has a market cap of $334.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.