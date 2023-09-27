Members Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Equity Residential by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.59.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

