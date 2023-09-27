Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 26,143 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,143 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,880,000 after acquiring an additional 140,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,655,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.66. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

