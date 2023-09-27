Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 5,127 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 1.8% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $70.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,662. The firm has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

