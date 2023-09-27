Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 5,248 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ES traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

