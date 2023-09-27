Members Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.5% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.46. 137,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.05 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

