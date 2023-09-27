Members Trust Co Acquires Shares of 975 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Members Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.28. 19,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,435. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $264.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.46 and its 200-day moving average is $245.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.