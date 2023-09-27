Members Trust Co Buys 1,783 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Members Trust Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.09. The stock had a trading volume of 522,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

