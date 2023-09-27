Members Trust Co Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Members Trust Co trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.66. 1,560,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,685,584. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

