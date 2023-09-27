Members Trust Co Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Members Trust Co cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,406 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $118,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,651,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.89. 395,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.