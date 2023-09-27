Members Trust Co Has $211.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,473 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.1% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Members Trust Co owned about 0.30% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $211,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $247.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.32 and a 200-day moving average of $254.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

