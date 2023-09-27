Members Trust Co Has $24.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Members Trust Co lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.58. 85,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,754. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

