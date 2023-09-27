Members Trust Co Invests $323,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Members Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

