Members Trust Co Invests $502,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 136,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,038,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,459 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $130.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,998 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average of $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

