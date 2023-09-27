Members Trust Co Invests $585,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

NEE traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,594. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

