Members Trust Co Makes New $263,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,475 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.16. The company had a trading volume of 396,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,938. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.