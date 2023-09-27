Members Trust Co Makes New $437,000 Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 248,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,607,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,058. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.29 and a 200 day moving average of $116.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

