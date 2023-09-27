Members Trust Co Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Members Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 564,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,729. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

