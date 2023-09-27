Members Trust Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
