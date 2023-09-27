Members Trust Co Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $549,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 165.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 82,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 51,142 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.63. 8,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,853. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

