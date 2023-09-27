Members Trust Co Takes $371,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in General Electric by 138.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,227,000 after buying an additional 220,210 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 85.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 27,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.76. 758,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,783. The company has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

