Members Trust Co Takes $454,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Members Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.88. 22,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,179. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

