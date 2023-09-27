Members Trust Co Takes $637,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Members Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after buying an additional 617,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after buying an additional 591,652 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.66. 480,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

