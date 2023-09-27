Members Trust Co Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3,431.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $212,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,949. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

