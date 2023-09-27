Members Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Members Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,348,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,656,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,790. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.80.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

